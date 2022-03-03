Canberrans have been waiting in anticipation for the Canberra Night Noodle Markets to return, after they were cancelled last year due to COVID-19. A spot of rain couldn't stop the crowds from turning out at the beloved noodle markets where delicious dinners, drinks, and desserts were all available.
