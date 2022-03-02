Minister and PM test positive to COVID-19

A senior minister who works closely with Scott Morrison has tested positive to COVID-19, as the prime minister isolates with the virus. In a statement late on Tuesday, Mr Morrison said he was experiencing flu-like symptoms and would be recovering over the next week while working from home in Sydney. "I had tested myself daily since Sunday, including (Tuesday) morning, with all tests returning a negative result," he said. "I took a further test (on Tuesday) evening after developing a fever. The test was inconclusive so I took a PCR test which returned a positive result." Ben Morton, the minister assisting the prime minister and cabinet, also announced on Wednesday in a statement he tested positive to COVID-19. "I am not experiencing any significant symptoms, only a mild headache," he said. "I will continue to fulfil both my ministerial and electorate responsibilities while isolating in Canberra, before returning to Western Australia."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/5e0019b5-af0e-4c16-a26a-b0cbfac725f3.jpg/r3_0_1097_618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg