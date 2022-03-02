PhotoAccess Open Day on Saturday

news, latest-news,

PhotoAccess is the ACT's centre for photography, film and media arts. It is having an open day on Saturday from noon to 4pm. It's located in Manuka Circuit, Griffith. Discover PhotoAccess resources including the library and dark room. Join in activities such as making a tote bag to having a family portrait done on a large format camera. Bring your pet along for the pet photography booth. See artists-in-residence working on their projects. Or just relax in the Manuka Arts Centre gardens. Food and drink will be available. Entry is free.

