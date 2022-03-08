whats-on, food-and-wine,

All it took for me to head back to Happy's was a plea from owner Gavin Chan in The Canberra Times a few weeks ago. It had been more than 30 years since I last wandered downstairs, I'll admit. To celebrate the end of exams perhaps, picking up a cheap bottle of wine (it was probably a sickly sweet riesling) and washing it down with lemon chicken as we debated whether Janet Jackson was better than Madonna. My colleague Miriam Webber (perhaps I should have taken her on this review?) had spoken to Mr Chan about how life was finally returning to the city centre after a hard few years of empty tables and irregular demand. Takings were still down, but the happiness was finally starting to flow again at Happy's. I'll admit too that I had been seduced by different Asian cuisines over the years - the freshness of Vietnamese, the complexity of Thai. Chinese food, as we knew it, was so 1986. But perhaps the past few years have made me nostalgic, for I've had this longing for the kind of Chinese I grew up with, the kind my father would bring home on a Friday night from the restaurant where they knew his order before he even walked in the door. Beef and black bean, Mongolian lamb, chicken and cashew nuts, honey prawns - how glorious was a good honey prawn? So it's off to Happy's. Which is pumping when we arrive, the tables are full, there's a weird sense of deja vu, the staff are smiling and friendly, welcoming us back like the past 30 years are forgotten. We start with a serve of san choy bow ($14.80 for four pieces). I love these little lettuce parcels so much I've been cooking them at home. Because let's face it, sometimes they're best not eaten in public as you struggle to contain the delicious filling in that crispy little iceberg leaf. These ones are made from chicken mince, rather than pork, we're told, with carrots and peas and onion. There's a moistness to the mixture but it's not juicy, if that makes sense, you don't want run-off as you pick them up. There are three of us for lunch. I bags the extra one. Spring rolls ($2 each) are next. Firm, full, cigars of pork and vegetables. None of these fancy cheesesteak concoctions (although these are an iconic Canberra dish). Pastry is crisp and golden and the dipping sauce is sweet and sticky. One of my friends is a Happy's devotee. During lockdown she'd order takeaway and knew the menu before we even arrived. So we let her do the ordering. I want to ask for my old favourites but at the same time I'm excited by her choices. I'm not a big fan of eggplant, in the wrong hands it dissolves into mush. But here, in the spicy hot chilli eggplant with shredded pork in a hot pot ($19.80), it's a treat. There's enough pork to make you think it's a meat dish but the eggplant is the star, large pieces which have soaked up the spicy sauce. Next up, and the meals are nicely timed, a little spaced out, but a few choices on the table at once, is the deep fried pork chop with salt and pepper ($19.80). I'm trying to ignore the health implications of "deep fried pork chop" as I gnaw on these little bites. There's plenty of meat on the bone and there's a good batter to meat ratio, the batter is not heavy and well seasoned with the salt and pepper. The dipping sauce is a good addition to counter the dryness. Another deep fried dish, boneless duck in lemon sauce ($22.50), is a little more grown up than the chicken with lemon sauce I remember. Tender, generous slices of well-cooked duck, a light batter, a sauce that's not too thick and sickly. It's the kind of dish you don't mind picking up in your fingers, the meat falls apart, the sauce just enough. This plate is cleared. The steamed prawns with garlic and chilli ($34) are simply prepared and full of flavour. A generous serve of meaty prawns, a light sauce, with kick from the garlic and chilli to elevate them to the next level. And yes, we've gone overboard, ordering a combination chow mein ($14.80), but it was my father's favourite meal. Here it's done well, with prawns and crispy noodles and generous pieces of Chinese broccoli. There are some leftovers, only because we're full, and the staff are more than accommodating, offering us takeaway containers. Perhaps my memory is foggy, for I thought Happy's was BYO (is anywhere anymore?), but now the wine list offers up a few surprises, from the eponymous Happy's classic pinot gris or cabernet merlot to a local Jeir Creek Riesling or a Pankhurst tempranillo. We drink oolong tea ($2.50pp) with our meal, and it's soothing and refreshing at the same time. It won't take me another 30 years to get back to Happy's. Despite my long absence, I felt as though I had come home in some way. Sharing a meal in the shadow of the Great Wall, or a mural of it at least, was joyous - a trip back to times that were simpler and less complicated. And we all need a little of that. Address: 1/17 Garema Place, City Phone: 62497015 Website: happys.com.au Hours: Lunch 11.30am-2pm, six days, closed Tuesdays. Dinner Sunday to Thursdasy, 5-9pm, Friday and Saturday 5-10pm. Team: Gavin Chan, May Wu, Frank Zhang, Ray Luo. Dietary: Plenty of options. Staff are accommodating. Noise: There's a buzz when it's full but conversations can still be had. Outdoor dining: No.

