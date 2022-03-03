news, latest-news,

ACT Policing is seeking the public's help to find missing 26-year-old woman Shakira Eastwood. Ms Eastwood has not been seen or heard from since Saturday afternoon and was last seen in Lyneham. She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm (4'11") tall, with long dark brown hair, brown eyes, and of medium build. She was wearing a black top and a short black cotton skirt. Police and family hold concerns for Ms Eastwood's welfare and are requesting the public's help to find her. READ ALSO: Anyone who may have any information that could help police find Ms Eastwood is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444 and quote 7046242.

