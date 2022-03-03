Shannons Wheels 40th anniversary display this weekend

news, latest-news,

More than 700 vehicles are expected to be on display at the 40th anniversary Shannon Wheels event at the Queanbeyan Showground on Sunday. The event brings together veteran, vintage and classic vehicles from Canberra and regional vehicle clubs. Patrons are advised to bring plenty of gold coins. Entry is by gold coin donation, with proceeds to Technology for Ageing and Disability. The Car of the Show trophy will also be decided by the number of donated coins or tokens each participant receives from the public. Tokens can be bought at the site. All proceeds go to the Stroke Foundation. Malcom Noad's 1956 Austin Healey 100/4 will also take Queanbeyan-Palerang mayor Kenrick Winchester for a spin, back to the council chambers after the show. Cr Winchester will also select the car he would most like to take home. This year, there will be spotlight displays to mark special anniversaries - 100 years of Austin 7 and 80 years of Jeep. There will also be spotlight displays of bubble cars including, Isetta, Messerschmitt. A German Amphicar and the Australian Federal Police will be represented by vehicles from the police historic fleet. The Historic Fire Brigade will have their heritage fire appliances at the event and the Electric Vehicle Association will have 12 vehicles on display. The show is open to the public 10am to 1.30pm on Sunday.

