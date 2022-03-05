news, latest-news, canberra balloon spectacular

While the illuminations are taking centre stage at the Enlighten Festival, it won't be long before the hot air balloons lift off in the Canberra Balloon Spectacular, which is also part of the festival. The balloons are scheduled to fly daily, weather permitting, from March 12 to 20, inflating from 6.15am and launching around 7am from the Patrick White Lawns between the National Library and Lake Burley Griffin. There will be 25 balloons from around Australia and the world, the star of the show most likely to be the 33.5-metre-high Tico the sloth balloon from the United States. Tico's owner and designer, Scott Monahan, from Monahan Airways Ballooning in New York, said he and his twin brother Todd came up with the balloon two years ago when sloths in all forms were becoming popular with kids. "We thought it was a perfect idea as they are slow and it was a perfect comparison to a balloon that moves slowly in the air," Scott said. Tico was made in Brazil and fills almost 3 million cubic litres of air. The brothers asked for the public's help in the design of the balloon, asking on their Facebook page whether Tico should be eating a leaf or not. READ MORE: "It was a close race but it was decided to make it look like Tico was eating the leaf and so it was built this way. We love the balloon and how cute he looks in the air," Scott said. "It is one of the most popular shapes we have and it is only two years old. We are excited and lucky enough to be able to travel the world with these shaped balloons and please the crowds." Sloths are common to Costa Rica, so the balloon had to have an appropriate name. And Tico refers to what Costa Ricans call themselves and their attitude to life. "It is used in a meaning of slowing down and enjoying life. We thought that would be a perfect name for our slow friend and it fit the way the world should be today. Everyone needs to slow down and enjoy your surroundings," Scott said. Daily announcements if balloons will launch and fly are made at 6.15am and published on enlightencanberra.com and via the Enlighten Festival and EventsACT social channels.

