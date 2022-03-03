news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, jordan rapana, rapana suspension, nrl all stars, nrl rules backflip, ricky stuart

A furious Jordan Rapana says the way the NRL have handled the All Stars suspension debacle is a kick in the face to the Canberra Raiders and backs up the perception the ACT club gets treated poorly compared with other teams. While the NRL has appeared to hand out favours to some clubs, the Green Machine have had Rapana's one-game ban turned into two through his participation in the All Stars game. Rapana is at the centre of a furore surrounding using suspensions for off-field incidents during representative games. NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo used his discretionary powers to retrospectively allow Melbourne Storm hooker Brandon Smith and New Zealand Warriors fullback Reece Walsh to use the All Stars game as part of their suspensions for off-field incidents. But that came after the NRL told the Raiders - in writing - they couldn't do the same for Rapana's one-game ban for drink driving. When Rapana was picked for the Maori All Stars, Canberra management wrote to the NRL to see whether he could serve his ban in the representative game - only to be told they couldn't because it was an off-field incident. That was in stark contrast to South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell, with the rules stating he could use the All Stars game as part of his six-game holiday for a high shot on Joey Manu. The NRL told The Canberra Times they would look into changing the rule to allow it to include suspensions for off-field incidents. But it's all too late for the Green Machine. They're furious they've once again copped the wrong end of the rules pineapple. A similar thing happened in the 2019 grand final when a Sydney Roosters trainer was hit by a ball, preventing a likely Raiders try, with the rule giving the ball back to the Roosters. A rule that's since been changed. "The example of what's happened with me and the suspension, whether you like it or not, they've treated us like that," Rapana said. "Obviously [Raiders coach Ricky Stuart] wanted me to represent my heritage, he never not wanted me to play in that All Stars game. "But for [the NRL] to have it in writing and set as a rule, and then two weeks later change it on certain other players it's a kick in the face to us Raiders boys." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Rapana was still annoyed about the debacle, with the Raiders winger subsequently picking up a two-game ban for a shoulder charge while playing for the Maoris. Now, while Smith will be able to run out for the Storm in round one, Rapana will have to cool his heels until round three. It not only cost the Raiders their right winger, but also takes away his vast experience from what could be a young backline. "It's a bit frustrating. When we approached them before the All Stars they said no we couldn't use it - that's the only reason I played in the All Stars - so for them to contradict themselves and backflip it's frustrating," Rapana said. "We've lost Harley [Smith-Shields to a knee injury] so there's a lot more strain on selection. I'm pretty ticked off about it and it's very inconsistent from them. My priority is to play NRL and to win a premiership - that's our goal. "As much I loved representing my heritage and culture, I would've happily sat that game out if I'd known it was going to count so that I can play round one and get the season started." Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has several options to cover Rapana. Nick Cotric's return from Canterbury has the left wing covered, with co-captain Jarrod Croker on track to return from off-season knee surgery. Young gun Matthew Timoko could join Croker in the centres, while Xavier Savage, Sebastian Kris, Semi Valemei and Albert Hopoate were all options on the wing. "'Stick's' been changing it around a fair bit, trying different combinations," Rapana said. "You've got Semi Valemei, you've got Xavier, Seb Kris trialled there on the weekend, Hoppa, [James] Schiller. "I don't know what Sticky's going to do, but the positive is we've got a lot of young up-and-coming guns there to cover the position and do a good job there. "Whoever he goes with I'm sure they'll do a great job." NRL ROUND ONE March 11: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

