Still smarting over not being able to go to the cancelled Lifeline Canberra Bookfair last month? Fear not, there is still a way to buy the books and support Lifeline. Lifeline Canberra's book store at the Fyshwick markets, Book Lovers Lane, is having a mini book fair this week. All stock on display is the stock Lifeline had available at its cancelled February book fair, which could not go ahead due to protesters camping at Exhibition Park in Canberra. That includes collector's room items, crime fiction, records and LPs, books on gardening, cooking, science and new age and biographies and much more. Book Lovers Lane, off Mildura Street, is open Thursday and Friday 10am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday 9am to 4pm. All funds at funds raised at the store go to Lifeline's local Crisis Support Service 13 11 14. The organisation's bookfair was cancelled after just one day earlier this year, when organisers felt it was not safe to go ahead because of anti-vaccine mandate and sovereign citizen protesters camping nearby. After raising $250,000 on the Friday, the organisation was primed for a bumper weekend and confident of reaching its $1 million goal, which is vital funding for the crisis support line. Instead, abuse directed at visitors and volunteers on Friday and the destruction of fences overnight, forced the event to be cancelled. "Anyone who attended yesterday would realise there was a lot of abuse for the people who came in to the book fair. In terms of what happened overnight, you could see the situation deteriorated and you could see fences being pushed over," Ms Leeson said when announcing the closure. "It was very distressing to watch ... we didn't have anywhere safe to park and people couldn't access us on foot without coming into contact with people at the camp, so it just isn't safe." Canberrans donated more than $700,000 after the cancellation. The chief executive officer of Lifeline ACT, Carrie-Ann Leeson, said she was overwhelmed by the public response, which began spontaneously after the fundraiser had to be cancelled due to the possibility of potentially unsafe conditions for volunteers and visitors.

