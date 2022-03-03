Police investigate suspicious package at Russian Embassy

news, latest-news,

An investigation underway outside the Russian Embassy after a suspicious package was delivered to the Griffith site, as of lunchtime Thursday. ACT Policing and emergency services were called to the embassy shortly after 10am following a report an unknown package had been found. Police in hazmat suits had cornered off the area surrounding the embassy and were directing the public away. Canberra Avenue has been reduced to one lane of traffic heading out of the city towards Manuka. ACT police advised that the contents of the package were being assessed. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/c9f50ce9-a18b-4f3c-8e37-4570c8f94afd.jpg/r11_553_4597_3144_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg