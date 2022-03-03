See the films that made these Aussies famous

news, latest-news,

As part of its Australians and Hollywood exhibition, the National Film and Sound Archive is showing The Films That Made them Famous - the movies that made the world sit up and notice Aussie talent. Friday, in the Arc Cinema, I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie, is being show at 7pm. Saturday at 6pm is The Sixth Sense starring Toni Collette. Elizabeth starring Cate Blanchett is on March 25. 21 Grams starring Naomi Watts in on March 26 (2pm). And To Die For starring Nicole Kidman is on March 26 (6pm). Bookings at nfsa.gov.au.

