Wet and wild end to summer wreaks havoc again

Summer has finished just like it started, with wet and wild conditions forcing a lot of anglers indoors. For the 'umpteenth' time this season, the coast has copped the brunt of the conditions. As I write this, another east coast low is dumping up to 300mm of rain on the entire south coast. After showing signs of clearing just a week ago, many estuaries will be swollen, coffee-coloured and unfishable for weeks. Some, like Coila Lake, which is traditionally closed to the sea, have been opened for the third time in two years! Little Lake at Narooma is also open to the sea after being closed for ages. If you're on the coast, it's time to shift focus to the beaches and rocks again. If they're away from major rivers, they'll be anglers' salvation in the short term. If you can find decent water, expect salmon, tailor, trevally, bream and drummer. As the floods subside, the river and lake mouths should fish very well for bream, trevally and tailor. There's also been stacks of juvenile snapper - or pinkies - in many of the estuaries of late. Many are legal size and terrific fun and food. They should fire up again once conditions improve. Of course, you could always go beyond the murk and fish offshore, although this weekend's forecast is for heavy seas. There have been steady numbers of marlin reported by crews fishing the Shelf. The Monaro and Snowy Mountains have received less rain and could be your best bet this weekend and next. Stream fishing has been outstanding all summer and the action shows no signs of abating. Dry fly and lure fishers are all having a blast on 'pocket-rocket' sized rainbows and browns.

