Winning the best hair salon in Australia title once would be cause for celebration. Winning it twice, and then three times, calls for a massive party. Bond Hair Religion in Kingston is celebrating that elusive trifecta, this week raising high the trophy for being the 2021 Australian Salon of the Year. The award was given at the recent Australian Hair Industry Awards, the third time the Kingston salon has taken out the top accolade, following its wins in 2015 and 2017. Bond Hair Religion owner and principal stylist Jenni Tarrant was thrilled to win the award for the third time. "I think it shows what we are doing. We do well, but also that we are super-consistent, and that is really important to me," she said. "It's really given everyone a pep in their step." Sitting under the black-and-white striped awning in Green Square, the salon has been a stalwart of Kingston for almost three decades. For 10 years it was Classics of Kingson and for the last 17 years, it's been Bond Hair Religion. "I've been in this room for 27 years," Jenni said. Loving every minute. And trying to make a difference as well. Jenni is passionate about giving back through the salon and her public profile, particularly to those who have survived abuse, after her own very difficult childhood. She was awarded the Lifeline Women of Spirit award in 2013 for her charity work and being an inspiration to other. The hair awards, meanwhile, were held in November in the midst of COVID but the Canberra team only got their hands on their trophies - for state/territory winner and national winner - this week. Jenni said winning salon of year in 2021, when COVID had such a massive impact on small business, was significant. "The clients believed in us and knew that we would do everything possible to protect them and protect ourselves and felt safe to still come in," Jenni said. "We had very few cancellations." The award recognises styling skills as well as financial acumen, marketing and more avant-garde work. Jenni said it was true recognition for her team of 15. "I think this team is probably the most hard-working and dedicated team we've had, always trying to be the best they can be." And showing no signs of slowing down, Jenni is doing a walk from Green Square to Moruya on the South Coast to raise money for Toora Women Inc and Act for Kids. She hopes to cover the 160km in four days in September, already raising $10,000 for the organisations which protect and support women and kids. "I'm 53 so the body doesn't quite work the way it used to do but I'm doing a lot of walks to train for it," she said.

