The Polish Club restaurant will reopen from next Friday with its president temporarily in charge of Pierogi. Eva Buchaniec will be joined in the kitchen by several women from the Polish community to bring the basics back to the inner north. Meat, potato and cheese, cabbage and mushroom dumplings will return alongside Polish hot dogs, when the restaurant reopens for weekends. The committee made the decision to run the kitchen themselves for a few weeks while the permanent chef set to take over organises his affairs. Market day will be back from this Saturday with Polish small goods and baked goods once again up for grabs. A barbecue out the front will raise funds for victims of the war in Ukraine. Ms Buchaniec said the committee overseeing the club's operation had decided the restaurant had been closed for too long. The previous operators' decision to move on after six years of running the kitchen left a sizeable gap in the inner north's hospitality scene when it was announced in January. In a move which will no doubt be welcomed by southsiders, former Polo restaurant operators have begun laying the groundwork for a new venue over the lake. Fiona Veikkanen said a southside incarnation of the former O'Connor restaurant and bake stall may be on the table. "These things take a little longer than expected and we're not going to rush anything," Ms Veikkanen said this week. Since late February, the Polish Club has operated as a weekend bar and event space only, but without draught beer and COVID causing cancellations, it was unlikely to be sustainable. While the restaurant itself will reopen with a stripped back menu, the venue, too, will look a little different. Several artworks, posters and wall hangings which added to its charm had been bought in by the Veikkanens. Ms Buchaniec said the committee of volunteers who run the club just wanted to see it keep going. "It is a special place, definitely," she said. READ MORE: Ms Buchaniec said several members of Canberra's hospitality industry had put their hands up to take over the restaurant, however, timing had not been right. She said they'd been willing to rent the kitchen to any restaurateurs serving any cuisine but the new chef would stick with Pierogi. "It will be a little bit different," she said. Long-time bar manager Andrew Bajkowski said the club would celebrate its 50th year in February 2023 and it was an important place for many families in the area. With one of the largest line-ups of imported vodkas and European beers in the capital, he said they wouldn't be making any changes from his end. "It's part of the history of the inner north," Mr Bajkowski said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fin3bsvV4zEfEw92kZxvs/1fdc002d-970d-4155-8c18-a665753acc8b.jpg/r11_271_4199_2637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg