Festivities across Canberra

These photos from various festivals throughout the years 1986 to 1995 show that Canberra has always been full of festivities. School fetes, puppet show performances, the Folk Festival, the beloved Multicultural Festival and more were held for young children to enjoy.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/7f7e0101-ba87-4d48-95e8-4cca8a03b772.jpg/r0_561_4102_2879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg