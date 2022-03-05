news, act-politics,

Health staffing pressures mean the ACT government has struggled to reopen the inner north walk-in centre, but authorities say the dedicated COVID clinic at Garran will be needed until at least winter. The walk-in clinic at the Garran Surge Centre has treated more than 800 COVID positive patients since it opened in early January. Staff from the inner north walk-in clinic, in Dickson, were redeployed to work at the Garran clinic, which was set up in one week during the peak of the Omicron wave. But demand for the Garran clinic continues with thousands of active COVID-19 cases and health authorities are braced for another wave in winter. The temporary walk-in centre exclusively treats COVID positive patients and while it's mostly related to respiratory symptoms, the centre also provides treatment for other non-COVID matters. Canberra Health Services advanced practice nurse Rachel Backhouse has been working at the clinic since it opened and she also worked on setting it up. "We certainly still see all the usual presentations for the walk-in centre - minor fractures, lacerations," Ms Backhouse said. "[But] most often it's actually the COVID related symptoms, because people who have COVID they're not necessarily out and about doing a whole heap of activities that would predispose them to getting injuries." Ms Backhouse said the centre filled a gap in the system for those who needed medical attention but were not sick enough for hospital treatment. "We were very sheltered for a really long time with our COVID cases but then when it jumped up we realised there was a bit of a gap for those who had COVID or were a close contact in being able to access health care," Ms Backhouse said. "We are the only service of this kind in Australia, that's huge ... we are prepared to stay open for as long as the Canberra community needs us." Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith and officials from Canberra Health Services were asked about status of the walk-in centres in annual report hearings this week. Canberra Health Services chief operating officer Cathie O'Neill said authorities were reviewing when it would be possible to open the Dickson centre. "We've got significant pressures on our workforce and we're trying not to stretch them too thinly," she said. "The team is currently working on the staffing model so that we can look to potentially resume the inner north walk-in centre. "Although heading into winter, we will be requiring continuation in the Garran centre." READ MORE: There are four similar centres across Canberra at Tuggeranong, Weston Creek, West Belconnen and Gungahlin. The nurse-led clinics provide free treatment for minor illnesses and injuries year-round. The ACT recorded 794 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday. The ACT has one person is under ventilation for the first time since February 21, while there are two people in intensive care. There were 35 people in hospital with COVID-19.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/79652520/96fceade-2b89-4101-bca2-372849040529.jpg/r10_102_4148_2440_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg