It's decision time for Canberra Raiders prop Ryan Sutton. While the rest of the Green Machine squad have the next three days off to get away from football, the 26-year-old will spend at least some of his time away concentrating on rugby league. He has to choose between moving to Sydney or remaining in Canberra. And he's set to make that call by Sunday. Sutton's off contract at the end of the 2022 NRL season as he enters his fourth campaign in lime green since moving Down Under from Wigan. He's been offered a three-year deal to switch to the Canterbury Bulldogs, but there's also been interest from a couple of other Sydney clubs. It's believed the Raiders have also tabled an offer for the Englishman, so he could yet stick around in the capital. But his partner is originally from Sydney, making the Harbour City a natural drawcard for the likeable Pom. It's understood any decision to move away from the Raiders would be purely for lifestyle reasons rather than any issues with the Canberra club. Sutton has played 58 NRL games since joining the Green Machine ahead of the 2019 season. He's established himself at NRL level and while he's yet to make his international debut, he was selected as part of England's squad last year and would be in their World Cup plans. It's expected Sutton would be part of Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's front row rotation when he names the team on Tuesday for their round one clash against the Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium. With Josh Papalii and Joe Tapine set to be the starting props next Friday, Sutton should find himself on the bench potentially alongside Corey Horsburgh and Adam Elliott - although the Raiders do have plenty of depth with Emre Guler and emerging forward Trey Mooney also options. NRL ROUND ONE March 11: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.

