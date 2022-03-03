sport, brumbies, phil thomson, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby pacific, scott sio, folau faingaa

The ACT Brumbies are preparing for domestic and international rivals to raid their ranks for talent as the club prepares to feel the pinch of its own success. Test-capped duo Scott Sio and Folau Fainga'a are expected to explore their options as the Brumbies face a Super Rugby Pacific salary cap squeeze. Nick Frost is bound for Japan while a host of other off-contract stars are poised to attract the attention of rival teams. But the Brumbies are close to locking in some of Australian rugby's brightest prospects in Lachlan Lonergan and Ryan Lonergan, while the club is keen to retain rising star Billy Pollard. Pollard is nipping at the heels of the club's three Test hookers in Fainga'a, Lonergan and Connal McInerney, the latter already signed until the end of 2023. Fainga'a has been linked to the Queensland Reds and NSW Waratahs. MORE SPORT: Sio is also in dicussions regarding his plans for 2023 and beyond after fellow loosehead prop James Slipper re-signed with the Brumbies for next year. "You're not a victim of your success, but you're a result of your own success there," Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said. "You want to see the players succeed but it does become a bit more of a challenge, once you have more success and players reach higher honours, to keep them under the current salary cap. "It's all part of putting the picture together for next year. We're working through our signings list at the moment and there's lots of conversations going on." Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 7.45pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport. Brumbies squad: 1. James Slipper, 2. Folau Fainga'a, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Jahrome Brown, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Luke Reimer, 21. Nic White, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg. Waratahs squad: 1. Angus Bell, 2. David Porecki, 3. Harry Johnson-Holmes, 4. Jed Holloway, 5. Jeremy Williams, 6. Hugh Sinclair, 7. Charles Gamble, 8. Will Harris, 9. Jake Gordon, 10. Ben Donaldson, 11. James Turner, 12. Lalakai Foketi, 13. Izaia Perese, 14. Dylan Pietsch, 15. Alex Newsome. Reserves: 16. Tom Horton, 17. Te Tera, 18. Ruan Smith, 19. Max Douglas, 20. Langi Gleeson, 21. Carlo Tizzano, 22. Will Harrison, 23. Tevita Funa. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

