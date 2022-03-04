ANU suspends ties with Russian institutions

news, latest-news,

The Australian National University is suspending "ties and activities" with two Russian institutions indefinitely in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a statement from the university's leaders said on Thursday. "ANU strongly condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its fundamental breaches of international law and the UN Charter, on which the rules-based international order is founded," the statement signed off by Chancellor Julie Bishop, Vice-Chancellor and President Brian Schmidt and Academic Board Chair Joan Leach reads. "We identify with those brave Russian academics and students who oppose President Putin's unprovoked aggression. We stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in their defence of sovereignty and freedom and offer our support for the universities of Ukraine." The institutions affected are the Moscow State Institute of International Relations and the National Research University of Higher School Economics. The move means ANU will suspend all formal activities, exchanges and research programs with the Russian universities, but it "has not mandated any restrictions on individual's interactions with colleagues, except those that would come under the remit of foreign interference". The university's statement said it was committed to supporting "all those in our community whose lives are affected by this aggression." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/404434e4-592b-4c96-a9c4-e55da96fa072.jpg/r9_203_3954_2432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg