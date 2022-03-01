Harmony Week is an opportunity for all Australians to embrace cultural diversity and to share what we have in common, and to join in local events to celebrate our differences too. The Governor-General David Hurley has encouraged all Australians to celebrate our nation's diversity during Harmony Week. "Multiculturalism is in Australia's national interest. It is about inclusiveness, respect and belonging for all Australians, regardless of cultural or linguistic background, united by a set of core Australian values. Australia is one of the most multicultural societies on earth, comprising people from every corner of the globe. "We have different backgrounds, different experiences and different cultures, yet we are one nation and we are all Australians. "Our diversity is one of our greatest strengths and Harmony Week is a celebration of our diversity," Governor-General David Hurley said. "It's an opportunity to recognise that we are at our best when we are inclusive, respect each other and celebrate the fact that everyone can belong in our great country." Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, said Harmony Week brings people from all backgrounds together to celebrate our cultural diversity, and the shared values that transcend cultural differences and bring us together as Australians. "Our success in fostering a cohesive, culturally diverse society is one of our nation's greatest achievements, underwritten by our shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law; that all people are equal and should have equality of opportunity regardless of their cultural background, gender or religious beliefs," Minister Hawke said. Harmony Week is also a good time to think about nominating someone from your community for recognition through the Order of Australia. "Most recipients consider themselves to be 'ordinary'. They don't put their hand up for recognition, but they do deserve recognition and to be celebrated. Nominate them so that we, as a nation, can say well done and thank you," the Governor-General David Hurley added.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nyJNdbYwrvs4ar4apYrpG8/668371a0-e224-4069-a18e-3bbc67828a58.jpg/r0_305_6008_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg