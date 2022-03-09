news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, adam elliott, nrl redemption story

This is not an NRL redemption story. It would be selfish of Adam Elliott to use his move to the Canberra Raiders to improve his image. The reason he's in the capital is to make the Green Machine a better team and help bring success to the club. Elliott has fitted in quickly in Canberra thanks to his infectious energy and enthusiasm, made easier by the NRL's relocation to Queensland last year when the Canterbury Bulldogs and Raiders shared the same Gold Coast base. It allowed Elliott to really get to know some of the players that would soon become his teammates - after the Bulldogs sacked him in September for the latest of several off-field incidents. The Raiders threw him an NRL lifeline and he's arrived in the ACT with a clear focus. "I think wherever I play football, that's something I'd like to do [show the real me]," Elliott told The Canberra Times. "The reason I'm at the Raiders is because I think this is the team I can play my best footy for. My main focus is to play my best footy for the team. "We missed out on finals last year and that's definitely something we want to focus on playing this year ... and something that's very attainable for us. "It'd be selfish for me to come here to try and improve my image. I'm coming here to make the team a better team and bring success to the club and the people of Canberra." MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: Elliott sees himself slotting into the Raiders' right edge. But he's already shown his versatility - filling in at hooker in the Green Machine's first trial when COVID-19 took out its back-up dummy-half. The 27-year-old can also play at lock - similar to a lot of the Canberra pack. It was a similar story in his 101 games with the Bulldogs. The Bega product could've been a Raider since juniors, but ironically Canberra's late recruitment boss Peter Mulholland lured him to the Belmore kennel first. Raiders back-up half Matt Frawley was one of his best mates at the Bulldogs, while he's also played for NSW Country with Jarrod Croker and Jack Wighton. "It's been great. I've loved it from the first day down here. I was really lucky to be based on the Gold Coast with the whole team," Elliott said. "We were in the same hub last year. I got to know a lot of the boys a bit further than surface level. "Usually you pass people that play NRL and you might say, 'G'day' and have a bit of a chat. But you don't get to know them. "But being in each others' pockets there on the Gold Coast gave me a really good chance to get to know a few of the boys a bit deeper. "I've previously played with Jack Wighton and I lived with Matt Frawley and played with him at the Bulldogs as well. He's one of my best mates. Just through them and getting to know Jarrod Croker and those sort of fellas they made me feel really welcome even before I got down to Canberra." When COVID-19 permits, Elliott hopes to make an impact in the Canberra community as well. His brother James has autism and that's led to a passion for working with all abilities people. He's worked with the Autism Community Network, Giant Steps and at a special school in Strathfield. It's also something he's bonded with Raiders coach Ricky Stuart over and he's looking forward to the chance to work with the Ricky Stuart Foundation, which has its third house in the pipeline. MORE CANBERRA RAIDERS NEWS: "I've got an older brother, James, who has got autism. That's been a passion of mine and probably a focus outside of footy for the last five years or so, since I've been established in the NRL," Elliott explained. "It's something I really enjoy doing and my partner Millie [Boyle], she's really involved in a few different organisations that do good work with all abilities. "We're just lucky it's a passion we both share and we've found ourselves doing a bit of work together, which is really nice. "During the year I'm sure I'll find a few things I can do outside of footy - whether it's linking up with charities or different organisations. It's not something you want credit for, but it is a passion of mine." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/reqbnGrLXyZFax2TwSi3Na/d0adf3ea-96e0-4daa-bd8b-0c16cee45b40.jpg/r20_453_5990_3826_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg