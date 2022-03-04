news, latest-news, canberra raiders, raiders, nrl, josh papalii, anti vaxxers, raiders anti vaxxers, papalii vaccination

Josh Papalii claims COVID-19 vaccines don't work and he'll only get one if he has to. In casting doubt on the efficacy of the vaccines, the Canberra Raiders prop said he "must have rocks in his head" to think the vaccine would make him safer, adding they shouldn't be compulsory to play in the NRL. Having previously cited bad reactions to immunisations for his vaccine hesitancy, Papalii expanded on his coronavirus stance by saying "I just don't think it works to be honest". Papalii is one of a handful of unvaccinated players in the NRL and faces the prospect of missing games in Queensland and Victoria because of a vaccine mandate for athletes in those states. He has a four-month exemption after contracting COVID-19 over the Christmas period. He questioned whether the vaccines worked after he had a mild case of the virus as part of the Raiders' outbreak that shut down their pre-season training. Papalii pointed to some of his vaccinated teammates who were sicker than he was when they contracted the illness. That's despite the statistics clearly indicating the benefits of vaccination. People who have had three doses are 90 per cent covered against severe illness, while the unvaccinated are 34 times more likely to end up in intensive care than the triple vaxxed. Queensland data indicated the fully vaccinated were 20 times less likely to die from the disease. "I ended up having COVID over New Year and Chrissy. I had no symptoms I just kept going positive on my test," Papalii said. "The vaccination thing - I have an exemption for four months so I think I'll reassess when I get there. "I just don't think it works to be honest. It's just one of those things where it's either for you or it's not. "It shouldn't be mandatory to playing footy. We tackle and wrestle each other every day. "If they think taking a few jabs is going to make you a bit safer then I must have rocks in my head. "For the other blokes it does something for them, but for myself I don't think it will help me in any way - whether that makes you 20 per cent safer, you can still get it, still spread it so I don't see the point to be honest." MORE RAIDERS NEWS Papalii's family also contracted the virus over the Christmas and New Year period, when the Raiders were forced to break for the Festive period early due to an outbreak at the club. About 50 per cent of the squad contracted COVID-19, while they've again been hit in recent weeks with a number of players catching it. Jordan Rapana got it while controversially taking part in the NRL All Stars game and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Sam Williams, Matt Frawley and Peter Hola have also been forced into seven days' isolation due to the virus. The Raiders play six games in Queensland and Victoria this season, where there's currently a mandate for professional athletes to be vaccinated to ply their trade. Papalii's four-month exemption would take him through until about the end of April, which would cover the Green Machine's clashes against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville in round two and maybe their round-eight hitout against the New Zealand Warriors at Redcliffe. But it wouldn't apply for their other four games against Cronulla, Brisbane, the Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast. There's the potential the Raiders might decide to dock any unvaccinated players' pay for games they can't play - with the NRL putting the onus on clubs to decide what to do. While he might not believe in the vaccine, Papalii said he would at least consider getting it later in the season. "I'd sit down and have to go through whether it's worth it or not," he said. "When people start talking about pay cuts and whether you start missing games or not - if that starts affecting myself and the team I'll probably have to consider it. "But for the time being I have the exemption for now. I've asked many doctors whether they believe it or not and some have said no. "Our doctor believes in it pretty strongly that getting the jabs will make you a bit safer. I just don't have the same beliefs. It doesn't mean I'm against it. "For example, some of the boys that have had it had worse COVID than me. "If they had a gun to my head whether I had to get it or not I'd have to consider it. No one's holding a gun to my head at the moment." Papalii's feeling refreshed and raring to go for a big 2022 NRL campaign. He said mentally he was in a much better place than he was heading into the 2021 season, having taken part in a boxing charity match during the pre-season. While he came out of that experience physically fit, he was also drained and felt he should've taken a week off before returning to the Green Machine. Now he's excited about helping the Raiders return to the NRL top eight after missing out last year. Both he and Joe Tapine, who has started the season in ominous touch, will be crucial cogs in Canberra's hopes. Tapine's also unvaccinated, but eligible for a four-month exemption having also had COVID-19. "My body's feeling refreshed, I feel good, I feel like I'm ready to play some good footy," Papalii said. "My mind's pretty clear at the moment, which is good going into round one. "I'm just excited to play another season with the Raiders. I'm just looking forward to it. I feel like I've been in the best mindset for a long time - I can't wait." He was relishing going up against a strengthened Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium next Friday. The Sharks have added Melbourne lock Dale Finucane to their forward pack. "I'm looking forward to next Friday night. We just need to keep it simple," Papalii said. "The Sharks looked pretty strong on the weekend against the Dogs. We just can't overplay our hand. "A lot of the boys are excited and just want to play footy. That time will come. "I just really hope we just do what the Raiders do. I believe if we do that we'll see ourselves back in the finals." NRL ROUND ONE Friday: Canberra Raiders v Cronulla Sharks at Canberra Stadium, 6pm.

