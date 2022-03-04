news, latest-news,

Canberra musician Genesis Owusu was forced to halt his Sydney concert on Thursday evening when the floor of the concert hall collapsed. Social media footage from attendees showed flooring in the standing area of the Enmore Theatre had given way, though the carpeting remained intact over the rupture. Fans reported that there were no injuries from the incident. NSW Ambulance media also said they did not attend. The musician informed attendees that the concert would need to be postponed, just a few songs into his set. In a message to fans delivered via Instagram story, he wrote: "All silliness aside, everyone is safe and in good spirits! It was nice for things to feel like it was normal for a second there. Round 2 sometime soon?"

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/bcda4c05-cd20-4e0b-b317-744853bf4f12.jpg/r244_1600_4458_3981_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg