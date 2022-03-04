Genesis Owusu concert at Enmore Theatre halted as floor caves in
Canberra musician Genesis Owusu was forced to halt his Sydney concert on Thursday evening when the floor of the concert hall collapsed.
Social media footage from attendees showed flooring in the standing area of the Enmore Theatre had given way, though the carpeting remained intact over the rupture.
Fans reported that there were no injuries from the incident. NSW Ambulance media also said they did not attend.
BREAKING: The floor of the Enmore Theatre has just collapsed. No injuries reported, the event occured just two songs into tonight's Genesis Owusu gig. pic.twitter.com/14TrjoC0zH— Honi Soit (@honi_soit) March 3, 2022
The musician informed attendees that the concert would need to be postponed, just a few songs into his set.
No one hurt @Enmore_Theatre— CarlitosM (@CarlitosM) March 3, 2022
Too much excitement, jumping:
massive crack…
good on crowd for letting @genesisowusu know & credit to him 4 stopping & thinking of everyone’s safety. Asked crowd 2 clear 2 side & let venue mgt asses.
Tots sucks but also fkn legendary 💪🤘🔥@triplejhttps://t.co/EOirXkukWipic.twitter.com/v6VwkRYOeJ
In a message to fans delivered via Instagram story, he wrote: "All silliness aside, everyone is safe and in good spirits! It was nice for things to feel like it was normal for a second there. Round 2 sometime soon?"
