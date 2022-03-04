Canberra Ink was established in 2019. "We're a family owned and operated tattoo studio local to the Belconnen area," said owner Gabby who also runs the business. "We have nine artists, two apprentices, and host international guest artists or out-of-town guest artists". Plus, "we're a very inclusive studio and welcome everyone through our doors," Gabby said. "We have artists from different backgrounds, religions, nationalities, and have an even amount of female to male staff." Oh, and "we strive to help community organisations and events with donations, attending their events and advertising for them." When we contacted them for this feature story Gabby said "we're swamped here at the moment." Whether Canberrans are making up for lost time, really into tattoos now, or just keen to get the highest quality work, is unclear; nobody has taken a survey. What is clear are some of the more popular choices. "Current tattoo trends are realistic animals, fine-line tattoos and recently, anime tattoos". People's motivations for a tattoo come from a variety of sources however, such as "family meaning like matching tattoos, memorial pieces, childhood favourites, and just simply because they love the art pieces." When you see some of the work they've done, it's also clear that there is a lot to love. Given that a tattoo is a commitment to yourself though, if you've seen Canberra Ink's website you'll know they urge caution. They're open six days a week, work nights by appointment, are happy to accept walk-ins, and they have flash days as well, but they also say that you need to be getting your tattoo for the right reasons and it's a decision that you really should be making while sober. Besides, the more complicated pieces are definitely something you need to discuss with the artist first. When people contact the studio "we have a chat about what they're wanting, request any reference pictures they have, and talk about sizes, colour, location, etcetera. Then we match them with the suitable artist, or who they've requested, and find an appointment for them. "For bigger complicated pieces, first timers, or people who aren't 100 per cent sure of what they're wanting, we arrange a free in-person consultation. "On the day you can bring a friend or family member for your appointment. Lots of people like to share this experience with someone or have a support person if they're nervous. We provide a fun, positive environment. We all talk a lot and have a clean open space with music, TVs and all the extras. It's a fun happy place to hang out while getting your tattoo. "Aftercare is explained and newbies are provided with aftercare factsheets. "We also sell aftercare products to ensure the best quality healing."

Current tattoo trends include realistic animals and anime characters

