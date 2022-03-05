Times Past: March 5, 1992

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

It had been confirmed there were more than 50 potentially contaminated, historic dump sites in the ACT on this day in 1992. The ACT government issued a list of known sites in hopes the public might come forward to assist in identifying further dumps. The release of the list came after the discovery of an old household dump believed to be established in the 1950s at Black Mountain Peninsula. Upon hearing of the dump, local conversationalists expressed their concern, recognising the possibility drums of toxic chemicals and poisonous waste had been dumped in the area as a result of non-existent measures around waste control 40 years prior. At the time of the discovery, the ACT Draft Territory Plan was in the process of being completed, it was crucial dump sites were made known for the development of residential and commercial areas. The precautionary measures were undertaken after dump sites in Queensland had been overlooked in residential development and houses were built over an old chemical dump. The Queensland government was responsible, and bought the houses back to demolish them. The ACT government released a list of existing and potential dump sites, as well as toxic waste guidelines, so as not to make the same mistake as Queensland. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13017096

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/7b044118-0240-43cf-bfb7-089dac7c8882.png/r78_58_483_287_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg