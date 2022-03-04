sport, brumbies, super w, super rugby, act brumbies, dan hawke, nsw waratahs

Niki Paterson was drained. The ACT Brumbies prop was in agony as she took her place on the start line for a beep test in 35-degree heat. "I remember thinking 'I'm so tired, I'm probably not going to make the beeps'," Paterson said. This was day two of the Brumbies' Super W pre-season camp in Jindabyne. For 90 minutes they had been flogged in the summer sun, and now they were being told to line up. Camp facilitator Dave King told the squad if one person pulled out, the beep test was over for everyone. MORE RUGBY UNION "Looking across the line and watching the girls just keep going at their own pace gave me the drive to keep going too," Paterson said. Then it stopped. After one level, the speaker was shut down. But nobody had pulled out. King had seen enough, enough to know the Brumbies were thinking "above the line". It's the mantra the Brumbies are building their Super W campaign on leading into their season opener against the reigning champion NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. Brumbies coach Dan Hawke looks at his squad today compared with the group he took away to Jindabyne and says the comparison is akin to chalk and cheese - all because of a mindset built around a bed and an oar. "Kingy brought in a sleeping bag and talked about 'below the line' thinking," Hawke said. "When he was doing one of his crazy ultra marathons, all of his toenails had blistered underneath and he didn't think he could continue. At night time he was in this bed and he'd come up with a plan to use a bobby pin to pierce all of his toenails so the pressure could release, so he could continue. "He was talking about how hard it was, how negative he was, thinking below the line. The 'bed' stands for 'blame, excuses, deny'. "He had an oar which was 'ownership, accountability, responsibility'. They were 'above the line' thinking, saying 'this is where you want to be'." Which is why, "after 90 minutes of getting flogged in 35-degree heat, he had them all in a line and put the beep test on". "He only let it run for one level and then brought us all together and said 'who went below the line in that moment?' Half of the group said 'yep, challenge accepted'. The other half of the group said 'yep, 100 per cent went below the line'," Hawke said. "The best thing is no one actually quit, no one put their hand up to get an exit pass out of that. They all recognised they were below the line and accepted the challenge they were going to try to do the beep test at the end of a big session. "The team, in the mini challenges on the Sunday, won the oar he brought to camp. That's up in the sheds already." But now the chaotic 5am runs through Thredbo and the swims in freezing cold water are a distant memory. Because now the Brumbies find themselves staring down the barrel of Super W's toughest assignment in a game which will make competition history as the first to be broadcast on free-to-air television. The Waratahs are unbeaten since the competition began in 2018. The side glistening with Wallaroos is the team to beat. But the Brumbies will have a former Waratah pulling the strings with Ash Hewson at flyhalf, paving the way for rising star Ella Ryan to play fullback in her return to the capital after a stint playing sevens in the NSW program. "In the back line having Jay [Huriwai] at halfback, Ash at 10, Mana [Furuta] in the centres and J-Mac [Jemima McCalman] on the wing, I'm excited to play outside them," Ryan said. "The experience we have in our team floats throughout the whole back line into the forwards. Definitely some pressure off my back at the back, and I'm just really excited. "I'm playing some Tahs stuff for sevens for the past couple of months, I'm just really excited to put the Brumbies jersey back on. Born here, grew up here." SUPER W ROUND ONE Saturday: ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs at Canberra Stadium, 5.15pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan Sport and 9Go. Brumbies squad: 1. Iris Verebalavu, 2. Harriet Elleman, 3. Louise Burrows, 4. Ash Fernandez, 5. Grace Kemp, 6. Talei Qalo Wilson, 7. Georgia O'Neill, 8. Rebecca Smyth (C), 9. Jay Huriwai, 10. Ash Hewson, 11. Lillyann Mason-Spice, 12. Siokapesi Palu, 13. Mana Furuta, 14. Jemima McCalman, 15. Ella Ryan. Reserves: 16. Tania Naden, 17. Niki Paterson, 18. Kimberley Fyfe, 19. Shellie Milward, 20. Pearl Rakete, 21. Jane Garraway, 22. Teliya Hetaraka, 23. Sammie Wood. Waratahs squad: 1. Bridie O'Gorman, 2. Adiana Talakai, 3. Eva Karpani, 4. Kaitlan Leaney, 5. Atasi Lafai, 6. Piper Duck, 7. Emily Chancellor, 8. Anita Faimasui Brown, 9. Iliseva Batibasaga, 10. Pauline Piliae, 11. Margot Vella, 12. Katrina Barker (c), 13. Georgina Friedrichs, 14. Mahalia Murphy, 15. Lori Cramer. Reserves: 16. Penelope Leaitaua, 17. Emily Robinson, 18. Faliki Pohiva, 19. Sabine Blakeman, 20. Grace Hamilton, 21. Georgina Tuipulotu, 22. Nicole Nathan, 23. Layne Morgan.

