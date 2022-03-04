news, latest-news,

ACT police and emergency services responded to a fire in a drain at Gungahlin on Friday morning, where they found a "suspicious device". Emergency services arrived at the scene on Anthony Rolfe Avenue just before 1am on Friday. "Upon arrival a suspicious device was located," an ACT police spokesperson said in a statement. "A cordon was put in place and the AFP bomb response team rendered the item safe." Police called for anyone who "has any information about this incident or saw anyone acting suspiciously on Anthony Rolfe Avenue (between Gribble Street and Gungahlin Drive) prior to 1am" to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 quoting reference 7049118. Onlookers posted accounts of the emergency response online, one wrote: "Woke up to a huge bang at around 4:10 this morning and find out the bomb squad is outside our apartment." More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/143258707/11b23216-f410-4335-a200-3d569f1149a7.jpg/r12_185_5187_3109_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg