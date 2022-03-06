Times Past: March 6, 1975

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Children are often the ones being lectured about road safety by adults, but on this day in 1975, the tables had turned. Students of Canberra High School were advocating for the Department of the Capital Territory to implement a crossing on Bindubi Street in Macquarie, after a survey conducted the previous year had revealed at least one-third of the students would make use of the crossing if available. A spokesman for the department said the matter of creating a crossing was one of top priority, but it certainly had not seemed that way after six months passed and no steps had been taken to progress the matter. Sick of the inaction, students took matters into their own hands. About 60 students stood along Bindubi Street to block the road, halting traffic until their school principal directed them inside. One student said many of them retreated after this, "because they were afraid of being expelled". Ten kids remained, but lasted only a few more minutes as the police arrived to move them inside. This was not the first, or last, campaign by the students to get a crossing. The department had erected two signs on the street warning drivers a school was near after a previous demonstration by the students. This was clearly not satisfactory to the students as they continued to protest for the crossing. The response by the department after their street blockage was also unsatisfactory, as later that year they painted a road crossing on the street themselves. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12742528

