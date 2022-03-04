news, federal-politics, politics, liberal party, liberals, nsw liberals, scott morrison

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will now have joint control over candidate preselection following a unanimous decision to dissolve the NSW branch of the Liberal Party. In a statement released on Friday, the federal executive of the Liberal Party "unanimously" decided to dissolve the state branch for not complying with preselection rules. The intervention comes after months of delays in preselection candidates to run for seats in the House of Representatives ahead of the federal election, with the hold-ups linked to infighting between the state's factions. "Today the federal executive of the Liberal Party resolved unanimously to intervene and appoint a committee to take over the management of the NSW division, in accordance with clause 12.3 of the federal constitution of the Liberal Party," the statement reads. Until 5pm next Tuesday, a committee comprising of Prime Minister Scott Morrison, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and federal Liberal president Christine McDiven will have direct control in endorsing candidates without preselection challenges. READ MORE: "The intervention ground is based on the circumstance that decisions have not been made in relation to the endorsement if three incumbent Liberal members of Parliament as Liberal candidates to recontest their seats in the electorates of Farrer, North Sydney and Mitchell," it said. The dissolving of the branch will mean Susan Ley and Trent Zimmerman will be able to contest the election without facing a preselection battle. It is expected grievances among Liberal ranks over the decision could see court action over certain candidates already preselected. In January, fury between the NSW factions was ignited following a supposed backroom deal which elevated former young Liberal Alex Dore to the preferred candidate for the seat of Hughes, currently occupied by independent Craig Kelly. The committee's control is scheduled to end 5pm next Tuesday. It also notes the federal executive has instructed the NSW branch to "rectify the circumstances" where candidates had not yet been preselected and endorsed for seats within the state. The NSW branch will have until the end of the month to resolve issues with preselecting candidates ahead of the federal election. "The federal executive today also resolved unanimously to request the NSW Division of the Liberal Party to rectify the circumstances that candidates have not been selected and endorsed in other House of Representatives seats and for this to be resolved by Friday 25 March 2022," it reads.

