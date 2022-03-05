news, latest-news, tromlo running festival, indigenous marathon project, indigenous marathon foundation, rob de castella

Rob de Castella says it's time to talk about Indigenous incarceration rates. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoners made up 30 per cent of all prisoners midway through last year, and 78 per cent had experienced prior adult imprisonment. Marathon great de Castella wants to make a change, and he's using the Indigenous Marathon Foundation to do it. De Castella is working with the University of Canberra and local community groups to identify suitable candidates who could emerge from the justice system and train to run a near-10 kilometre loop of Uluru in a bid to "change their lives". "It's a real challenge once you've been through the prison system to shake off that label, to shake off the past," de Castella said. MORE SPORT "Getting a job can be hard, to readjust to family and community life after you've been institutionalised for a while. A lot of your self-worth is diminished. "We know things like running, and especially running big events like a marathon, really challenge you. When you do achieve that, you have this incredible sense of pride and self-worth that translates to other areas of life. "The past is the past. The past provides you with experiences you can learn from. You want to be wiser. You want to create a better future for yourself and a better future for your family. "That's what we want to do with this warrior project, provide an opportunity for people who have been through the justice system to change themselves and to step up. "We can help and support them in regards to employment and accommodation and help them make a significant contribution to their families." The push to use running as an avenue to change lives comes as the Stromlo Running Festival prepares to take off once more after being postponed due to COVID-19 last year. A record crowd of 2300 participants will feature on 10km, 30km, and 50km trail running courses this weekend, with the event raising $8000 for the Indigenous Marathon Foundation. "It can be transformational. You gather a lot of cobwebs, and this is an opportunity to shake all of those off and put the past in the past," de Castella said. "There's a real need. I think it's really important to get back to a degree of normality as quickly as we can. "We have to put on events such as this to provide opportunities for people to set goals, to train for events, and to keep healthy and fit. It's really important for us all to find motivation to exercise."

