news, latest-news, canberra airport, planes, canberra airport open day

It's one of Canberra's most popular days out but it hasn't happened for four years. This year, it's back. The Canberra Airport open day returns in 2022, slated for Sunday, April 3, from 9am to 3pm. The biennial event was last held in 2018. The 2020 open day was cancelled due to COVID. Entry to this year's event is free, however tickets are required. Book online via Eventbrite. A free park-and-ride shuttle service will operate every 15 minutes from Russell Hill and the City bus station to accommodate large crowds. Parking is available at Majura Park near Catalina Drive. This year's open day will be the 10th, focused on the western side of the airfield, where visitors can do everything from climb aboard an aircraft to watch the RAAF Roulettes perform. Canberra Airport head of aviation Michael Thomson was thrilled to welcome the public back. "We think this timing is perfect to host this event - event restrictions have eased, travel is slowly returning, our international borders are open, and we want to thank the community for their support during the past two years," he said. Canberra Airport Open Day is supported by The Historical Aviation Restorations Society, Department of Defence, Australian Federal Police, ACT Policing and Emergency Services Agency. The open day will also have local food, live music and entertainment for all ages. The airport encourage all attendees, if possible, to make use of the park-and-ride shuttle bus from the City and Russell. Accessible parking is available off Nomad Drive, opposite Canberra Helicopters. These car parks allow those who require it, close access to the event area via hard surfaces. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/252fb5c1-e5e9-43ee-86fb-72fe58699629.jpg/r0_46_4256_2451_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg