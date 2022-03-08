news, latest-news, Harry Bates, Motorsport, Rally Car

Australian motorsport is pushing for more inclusion of women and not just behind the wheel, but also in vital support roles where they are "outnumbered". Next month girls aged between 8-14 will have the opportunity to take part in the FIA Girls On Track program which will give kids insight into careers in motorsport, including its aspects of STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths). Champion rally car driver Harry Bates is involved in the program and believes while plenty has been achieved, there is still a way to go when it comes to greater inclusiveness of women in motorsport overall. "There's not enough women involved," he said. "I think the program is doing an amazing job of introducing girls to the sport who probably would have otherwise never come across it." There has been an evolution in motorsport in recent decades as it moves away from the stereotypical images of yesteryear with 'grid girls' in skimpy clothing. Bates said rallying is also one of the more "accepting" examples within motorsport that has long been supportive of women. The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver has grown up with many strong females around him, not least 2016 Australian champion Molly Taylor and her mother Coral who was also co-driver with Harry's dad, Neal, for 18 years. Now Bates is continuing his family's advocacy to get more females involved in the sport. "I've always had a massive amount of respect for women, particularly because they're outnumbered in the sport, but I think it's really important that they're not," he said. "There's so many different roles in motorsport to make up a team like ours, and there's absolutely no reason at all why there can't be more women involved. "There's so much more to motorsport than just driving fast." Bates said unlike other sports, in motorsport women can compete with men on a much more level playing field. "There's no physical or psychological differences when it comes to driving in what a man can achieve and what a woman can achieve," he said. "People like Molly have proven that by winning the Australian Rally Championship outright, against all the men. And it's no different than any other role in motorsport either. "Whether in a management role, in an engineering or logistics role, there's nothing that a man can do that a woman couldn't do. So I think that's one of the beautiful things about motorsport." There are limited spots still available for the FIA Girls On Track program, which is in Canberra for the first time as part of the Netier National Capital Rally, on April 1-3.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/168198572/7c304d34-38bb-40af-ac1f-d413a53f9c26.jpg/r9_163_3492_2131_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg