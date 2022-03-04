sport, cricket,

Rainfall has become a staple in Canberra cricket this T20 season and for undefeated Western District, and second-placed Eastlake, it may play another part on Sunday to push both sides into the final bout. The Glenda Hall Shield T20 finals series is due to get underway on Sunday morning, with two semi-finals scheduled before the late afternoon grand final. Up to 20 millimetres of rain has been being predicted for Canberra by the Bureau of Meteorology, however, which could hamper the series at Phillip Oval. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: If it becomes too water-logged for all three matches, the top two teams - Western and Eastlake - will progress to the final. Premiers Western have not lost a game all season, with two matches deemed draws due to rain, and are therefore favourites going into Sunday's finals series. The side's captain Claire Russell said Cherie Taylor would be a name to watch during her side's semi against Queanbeyan, with a 79.25 batting average this season. "Because the season's been quite weather affected, we're used to it now," Russell said. "So hopefully, we've got enough of that experience throughout our team that if we do play wet weather cricket that we're gonna still give ourselves the best chance possible." Two of the players to watch for Eastlake's will be batters Liz Edwards and Marissa Eldridge, who have hit half-centuries in the one-day format. Eastlake are scheduled to play in the second semi-final against Ginninderra, and all-rounder Janet King said they were ready for the possibility of two games. "Hopefully [rain] doesn't affect it too much. If there is weather, hopefully it only washes out the semis and then the final still gets played," she said. "We've be in quite good form recently and we've had ... only one loss. So you're feeling really good." Sunday's Glenda Hall Shield finals series:

