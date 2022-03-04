news, crime,

A Kambah man has been charged with multiple vehicle thefts, burglaries and other offences dating back more than three weeks after police found him allegedly riding a stolen e-scooter on Friday. At about 2.30am on Friday, ACT Policing arrested the 34-year-old man in Kambah at a unit complex. The man was charged with offences relating to a series of burglaries at commercial and business premises in the Canberra region dating back to February 10. He was expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday to face multiple charges including: three counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of theft, two counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent, taking a motor vehicle without consent, possessing stolen property, breaching parole and other driving offences. READ ALSO: Police believe there were others involved and an investigation is ongoing with officers from multiple agencies. Anyone with information that can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or head to the Crime Stoppers ACT website and quote 7043995.

