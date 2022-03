news, education,

In the words of the immortal Homer Simpson, "D'oh!". Each year, teachers in the ACT have to register with the ACT Teacher Quality Institute and personally pay $115 for the privilege. The institute is all about building the professional standing of teachers and ensuring the ACT has got quality teachers. The teachers recently got their new card. Imagine their delight when they opened the envelope and saw their new card read Teacher "Quailty" Institute.

