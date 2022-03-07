Times Past, March 7, 1955

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

As the devastating effects of flooding unfold across Queensland and NSW, Australians have been rallying to support the affected communities. It was no different on this day in 1955, after a brutal La Nina and its associated floods caused a strong public response from the people of Canberra, who came together to support 2CA radio station's flood appeal. The appeal turned out to be the most successful single day appeal undertaken by the station yet. The manager, Mr G Barlin, said the public response had exceeded their wildest expectations. Ten vehicles trawled through the streets collecting donations. Children took on the roles of scouts, running into their houses, collecting money, and eagerly making their contribution to the fund. One boy was carried out to the street by his mother and upturned his money box for the appeal. If the incentive to support those affected by the floods was not enough, Peters donated an ice cream cake to the cause as a prize for those who raised the most money. This motivated many children to group together and scavenge for money, going from house to house, tirelessly collecting funds throughout the day. Some children who had been collecting all day were driven to near tears when advised that their efforts had been exceeded. Determined to ensure that the kids' efforts did not go unrewarded, the organisers would try to work out a way to congratulate them all for their hard work. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/7054675

