news, latest-news,

March 10. Mark it in your calendars for Canberra United's final match of the season against Brisbane Roar at Perry Park. The A-Leagues will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky, with the match set to be played next Thursday, after rainfall in Queensland postponed the fixture twice before. More rain has been forecast for the Gold Coast, with a high to medium chance predicted all week by the Bureau of Meteorology. With nearby areas of the state flooding, and more rain predicted, it brings some concern to the fixture going ahead at all. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: A water-logged pitch caused issues earlier this month at the venue, as both teams were minutes away from warming up before a heavy downpour forced the abandonment of the match. United were again set to travel to play the fixture on Monday, before heavy rain and flooding in the state caused the second postponement of the match. The round 12 fixture has been locked in for the third time, and a win would allow Canberra to maintain their sixth-placed spot on the ALW ladder. Canberra United's round 12 fixture:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/7bab119e-0896-4f1e-ad2d-4fa5d3a5cf52.jpg/r12_500_4987_3311_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg