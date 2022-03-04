news, latest-news,

Chloe Lincoln had a hard decision to make three years ago; stay in her country home town with her family or pursue her dream away from them in Sydney. And this year, the decision to live away from home for two years and later move to Canberra has paid off after her A-League Women's debut. Canberra United's new leading goalkeeper first discovered her love of the world game at age five in the northern NSW town of Armidale. "I just loved it from when I was really young," the year 11 student said. "I was in a little rep side called Northern Inland Football and we didn't have a keeper, so I just chucked my hand up. I sort of said 'I'll jump in, I'll give it a go' and it sort of went from there really. And I've loved it ever since." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Her love for the game grew into a passion she could not ignore, and in year eight she made the decision to pursue her dream in Sydney, and opted to move away from home and attend boarding school. At the beginning of 2021, however, her whole family made the move from Armidale to Canberra to live together again. "Being away from home in Sydney was a definitely an experience that I don't regret, I'm really glad that I did it, but there's definitely a part of me that really missed being at home," Lincoln said. "So to be able to have the best of both worlds, with family and football, just made it an easy decision. "I'm so glad I did it. I love it here. I love CUA. I love CU. I love school. It's just a great city and so I'm glad I made the move." The 17-year-old signed with United a scholarship player at the beginning of the 2021-22 season before weeks later she earnt a contract, after reserve goalkeeper Beth Mason-Jones left the squad in January. Her eventual debut was bittersweet, after United goalkeeper Keeley Richards suffered a knee injury during a save against the Newcastle Jets in early February and she was substituted on. "At the start it wasn't even on the table that I'd be playing or even be on the bench really," the Merici College student said. "So I was just pinching myself most of the time to be honest. It was very nerve wracking getting a debut but super exciting at the same time and just trying to make the most of it, as well as enjoy it. "Keeley's been phenomenal, just a great human really, despite all the things she's been going through. She's been so supportive, just helping me out with those little things, sticking by my side, it's made this last few weeks a whole lot easier with her being there and I couldn't thank her enough for what she's done and how supportive she has been." Familiar faces from the Canberra United Academy side in head coach Vicki Linton and midfielder Sasha Grove made the step up to the ALW easier. Before she met the other older and more experienced players, such as Richards and the rest of the playing group, who she said had been instrumental in helping her settle in. And their support paid off on February 22, when she kept her side in the match against Melbourne Victory with a penalty save. "At first I sort of was in disbelief, then it sort of all got real. To be honest with you, I think mum and dad get a bit more nervous for games than I do," she laughed. Lincoln has been between the posts for Canberra since her debut and will line up for her eighth ALW match against the Brisbane Roar next Thursday, after a new date was given for the twice-postponed fixture. She will return to the NPL with the Academy for her second season after the ALW finishes up next week.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/c292e77d-1149-441f-b313-53a69087818e.jpg/r8_174_3256_2009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg