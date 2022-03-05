Pork-barrelling cover-up continues to bite Coalition

comment, editorial, editorial, canberra times editorial

You would think, given almost half-a-century has passed since President Nixon resigned after lying about the Watergate break-in, most modern politicians would know the consequences of the cover-up will almost always be greater than the consequences of the original offence. If Nixon, who had plausible deniability about the bungled burglary, had let justice take its course the odds are he would have served out his second term given he had been re-elected in a landslide. His problems arose when he asked the CIA to pressure the FBI into dropping the investigation and was complicit in obtaining financial assistance for the burglars' legal defence. One lie led to another, the existence of the Oval Office tapes was revealed, and by late July 1974 it was obvious a motion to impeach would succeed and Nixon had lost the confidence of the electorate. While nobody has suggested the "pork-barrelling" involving sports grants and car parks by the Coalition in the lead-up to the 2016 election was criminal - or even without well-worn precedent - there are parallels between Watergate and the way those scandals have played out. Whatever benefit the Morrison government arguably obtained from pork-barrelling in the lead-up to the 2016 election has been more than offset by the reputational damage it has suffered since its Black Adder-like "cunning plans" have come to light. What's more, every time a fresh attempt is made to sweep the issue under the carpet by either denying impropriety, denying any involvement by the Prime Minister's office or, as has just been revealed, by disappearing significant documents, even more fuel is added to the flames. That is arguably why Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has decided to cut his losses ahead of the May election by dropping a controversial $65 million plan for four commuter carparks in his Kooyong electorate. Mr Frydenberg, who is facing a credible threat from high-profile independent Monique Ryan, appears to have come to the conclusion this is a bin fire he can't afford; even if he can't make the larger issue of what the ALP has described as "sports rorts on an industrial scale" go away in other electorates. On the subject of sports rorts, as far as the opposition is concerned this is the gift that keeps on giving. The latest development, as reported by The Canberra Times on Friday, is the disappearance of a key letter from the then Attorney General Christian Porter to the Prime Minister advising on whether or not then-sports minister Bridget McKenzie had the authority to overrule Sports Australia recommendations when allocating grants. The government originally claimed the letter could not be released under FOI as it was a cabinet document. When this was contested it said the document could not be found; it had disappeared during the handover of the Attorney-General's role from Mr Porter to Michaelia Cash. Cross-bench Senator Rex Patrick, who has been trying to get to the bottom of this for more than two years, isn't buying this. He says the government "is addicted to secrecy". His position is supported by a letter from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner which states Mr Porter should have passed the letter on to Ms Cash: "The change in minister occurred within the same government ... the document may be relevant to the current Attorney-General's responsibilities." This is not good news for the Morrison government given recent polling, including a major reader survey by ACM, indicates voters nationwide are placing a high value on integrity and accountability in the lead-up to this year's poll.

