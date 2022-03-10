Canberra cyclists raise $390,000 for Hartley Lifecare

Battling rain, wind and many steep hills, around 170 cyclists rode for 315 kilometres from Cooma to Charlottes Pass and back throughout the last weekend of February, 2022. Their motivation? To raise much needed funds for local Canberrans living with a disability. Hartley's Cycle Challenge: A New Journey, is an annual event hosted by Hartley Lifecare, a Canberra based not-for-profit organisation which helps provide people who are living with a disability with opportunities to live their best life. They deliver supported accommodation, respite, transportation and hydrotherapy services to locals living with a disability, and over the past 12 months have been aiming to raise one million dollars as part of their One Million Harts Campaign. Hartley Lifecare's CEO, Eric Thauvette, expressed sincere gratitude to all of those who helped make the Cycle Challenge in February a success despite the additional challenges thrown up by the weather. "Everyone involved did a fantastic job, I couldn't be more thankful for their fundraising efforts throughout the year to help people living with a disability," Mr Thauvette said. "The conditions were very tough this year because of the weather but that didn't deter the commitment of all cyclists and volunteers; simply amazing". Corey Ryan, senior manager of finance and communications added further praise to all participants and stakeholders. "It was such an amazing weekend, [it] makes you so proud to be a part of the Hartley family," Mr Ryan said. "Everyone involved are heroes. "The cyclists, the volunteers, the staff and of course everyone who donated to our cause. "It is no secret it has been a tough two years for our community and events like this make such a huge difference in turning that all around". With such great efforts from the riders, staff, volunteers and the wider community, Hartley has raised over $390,000 for the Cycle Challenge and the One Million Harts Campaign. The event will be back in November 2022, so keep an eye out for further announcements.

Canberra cyclists raise $390,000 for Hartley Lifecare

"It is no secret it has been a tough two years for our community and events like this make such a huge difference in turning that all around". With such great efforts from the riders, staff, volunteers and the wider community, Hartley has raised over $390,000 for the Cycle Challenge and the One Million Harts Campaign. The event will be back in November 2022, so keep an eye out for further announcements.