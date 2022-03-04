news, latest-news, car show, Queanbeyan, Jeep, Austin

A car which helped turn the tide of World War II will celebrate its 80th anniversary at a special event at the Queanbeyan showgrounds on Sunday. It is the 80th anniversary of the Jeep, the 100th anniversary of the Austin 7 and the 40th anniversary of the annual Wheels charity display by the Council of ACT Motor Clubs. The event will be a visual feast for vehicle lovers with around 700 vehicles expected to be there between 10am and 1.30pm. A gold coin donation is requested by those attending with all proceeds going to the Stroke Foundation. The Austin 7 is regarded as Britain's equivalent of the Model T Ford, in that its low cost and simplicity put motoring within reach of the average worker. Herbert Austin, who founded the company, has strong links to Australia, having worked for the Wolseley Sheep Shearing Machine Company in Sydney before it relocated to the UK, which is why his first vehicles - three-wheelers - were branded Wolseley. The self-taught engineer formed his own carmaking company in Birmingham but it struggled to avoid bankruptcy and it wasn't until he drew up the Austin 7 - small, cheap and simple - that he hit upon the recipe for success. The so-called "Baby Austin" would remain in production until the beginning of the Second World War in 1939, by which time 290,000 had been made. Ironically, there are curious links between Austin and Jeep. The American Bantam Car Company of Butler, Pennsylvania built a licensed US version of the Austin but not very successfully. Down on its luck, the company had a crack at a US Army contract for rugged, go-anywhere four wheel drive prototype. The name is derived from the Army designation of GP, for General Purpose. Willys Overland produced the bulk of the Jeeps then when the Second World War wound down, the company produced a civilian version, the boxy CJ (Civilian Jeep). The Jeep brand is now revered by US offroaders, with multiple SUV variants and an annual Jamboree in Utah.

