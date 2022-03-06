news, latest-news, Canberra Raiders, Brad Schneider, Jamal Fogarty, NRL, Jack Wighton, Ricky Stuart

There was a collective gasp across the capital when Canberra Raiders fans learned Jamal Fogarty's devastating knee injury was set to keep him sidelined until at least round 16. Another unlucky blow for the Green Machine? Another NRL season seemingly in the toilet? Or is it? The 28-year-old halfback was brought in to pair with Jack Wighton and steady the ship after George Williams' sudden - and bitter - exit from the club mid-2021. Fogarty's kicking game, experience and agile playmaking ability was talked up as the perfect complement to Canberra's 2020 Dally M Medal winner and soon-to-be 200-gamer. But when scans this week revealed the former Gold Coast Titan would require surgery for a torn meniscus, many Raiders fans would have caught themselves reaching for the panic button. All hope is not lost, though. Believe it or not, there are more than a few positives that should give fans confidence there is still plenty to look forward to this year. After all, the season hasn't even begun yet. Brad Schneider is next man up, and as far as an understudy goes, the 21-year-old is spoken about within the club like a man always destined for the starting 13. The more experienced half Sam Williams was George Williams' stand-in last season, and he did an admirable job in tough circumstances. Canberra product Matt Frawley was another option to take the No.7 jersey. However, neither player was the name on everybody's lips at Raiders HQ when Fogarty went down. It was Schneider. He already made his debut last season in his one and only NRL game to date, but now the Adelaide-born, Townsville-raised half will have the chance to make his "real debut", coach Ricky Stuart says. "I'm more than confident that he'll do a great job," Stuart told The Canberra Times last week. "I'm very excited for him. "He's worked very, very hard over the last two to three years and it's been difficult for him. Because of COVID he hasn't had any football [and] a lot of his development has been through training." Schneider is signed until 2023 and clearly viewed as a future star by the club. Following a solid display in the trials, there's every reason to believe he can continue his growth and fast-track that development with this unexpected opportunity. Plenty to be excited about indeed, Ricky. If upset Raiders fans cast their eyes to the rest of the team, there's even more reason to be upbeat. Rookie of the Year last season Matt Timoko is primed and ready for a breakout performance. Electric young gun Xavier Savage is hurtling into NRL footy with box office potential. Joseph Tapine is set to ignite the comp with a career-best season beckoning. Jarrod Croker is aiming to join a rare rugby league club with his 300th game. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is determined to flip the script and turn last year's lows to all new highs in 2022. Josh Papalii can be the human wrecking ball leading the Raiders' pack yet again. Nick Cotric returns to Canberra with a point to prove after a lacklustre stint at the Bulldogs. Adam Elliott is hungry to put his best foot forward on the footy field in new colours. Josh Hodgson is intent on leaving Canberra on a winning note. Need we go on? Don't despair, Raiders nation. There's more than enough juice in this season to fill your cup and skol. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

