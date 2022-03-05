coronavirus, COVID-19, ACT, Canberra

The ACT is edging closer to 70 per cent triple vaxxed, the latest health data has revealed. Canberra in the past 24 hours has recorded 696 new cases of COVID-19 with roughly half of the new positives coming from PCR tests. ACT Health figures show 68.7 per cent of all adults, 16-years and older have received COVID-19 booster shots, while 78.6 per cent of children aged between five and 11-years old had been inoculated. READ MORE: Saturday's update shows 98.6 per cent of the territory's population aged over 12 have received two doses of a vaccine. Thirty-nine people are in hospital with the virus with two in intensive care and one requiring a ventilator. There were 35 COVID hospitalisations recorded on Friday. Of the new 696 cases, 375 tested positive via a PCR test and 321 were from rapid antigen tests. A total of 53,607 people in the ACT have tested positive for COVID-19 and 34 people have died since March 2020. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137155669/84676299-8ac7-493a-98d5-109f54bd51ff.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg