They don't make them like Shane Warne anymore. But then again, they never did beforehand and haven't done so since. The "king of spin" was different from the moment he announced himself to the world, in 1993, with what became known in cricket as the "ball of the century". Warne's first ever delivery in the sport's greatest contest, the Ashes, was simply outrageous. But that was just the start. Not content with bowling English batsman Mike Gatting with a ball that turned viciously across his legs, the youngster with peroxide blonde hair went on to finish the series as its leading wicket-taker. By the time he retired in 2007, as the greatest legspinner of all-time, Warne had claimed 708 Test match scalps. This mark is yet to be threatened, more than 15 years on, by any other Australian bowler. While no one who saw a cricket ball rotating out of Warne's famous right wrist could deny his in-game wizardry, he was just as unique off the field. Prior to Friday, when he died suddenly at the age of 52 in Thailand, Warne was one of Australia's most famous and colourful personalities. There were many strange moments, like when he celebrated a victory by dancing with a stump on the dressing room balcony, or when he had spaghetti and baked beans flown to India after finding the local food less than impressive. READ MORE: Then there were the scandals, which included Warne being fined for accepting money from a man dubbed "John the bookmaker" in exchange for information. The greatest blight on his legendary career came on the eve of the 2003 World Cup, when Warne was sent home and banned from cricket for a year after testing positive for a banned drug. He later said he had taken a diet pill given to him by his mother. Sex scandals featured, too, costing Warne his marriage to the mother of his children. He remained in the public eye in retirement, dating model Elizabeth Hurley, working as a television commentator and becoming a professional poker player. Just prior to his death, a documentary, Shane, delved into the character of a man who came close to an Australian rules football career before becoming a rock star in a very different sport. Most will ultimately remember him by a different name - "Warnie" - a larger-than-life larrikin who will go down as almost certainly the most charismatic cricketer this country has ever seen. A beloved yet flawed and often polarising figure, he will continue to occupy a unique place in the Australian pantheon after packing more into his relatively short life than most could fit into several stints on Earth.

