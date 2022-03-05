sport, brumbies,

The ACT Brumbies have only lost one in their last 17 against Australian opposition, and made sure the NSW Waratahs would have no part in making it two. The side's 27-20 win made it 16 wins from its past 17 matches against Super Rugby AU sides, with its only loss being to the Queensland Reds in May 2021. A strong defensive effort from the Brumbies kept the Waratahs out of their attacking 22 until the 31st minute. The visitors only spent a brief 37 seconds inside the Brumbies' 22 in the first half. And the second half was much the same story, besides some breakthrough runs and subsequent tries from the visitors. The win makes it three from three in the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: There were concerns the Brumbies would be without Wallabies prop James Slipper after he walked off the field due to a head knock. The 32-year-old received medical treatment for what appeared to be his shoulder and neck area in the 21st minute on field before he copped another knock and was sent for a head injury assessment eight minutes later. Following half-time, he was welcomed back into the game after he passed his HIA. Brumbies fans held their breath after Waratahs flanker Charles Gamble picked up a bouncing ball and took off in the 31st minute. The flanker picked up the ball a few phases after the lineout near halfway before he ran through a broken Brumbies line. A teammate followed and it became two-on-two in a foot race, with Tom Wright holding the additional player and Tom Banks taking on the ball carrier to end his run. Banks' try-saving tackle resulted in the Waratahs gaining their first insight into the Brumbies 22 all night and managed to keep them from crossing the line. Instead they earned a penalty kick a few phases later and opted for the three points. The Brumbies responded minutes later off of a Rob Valetini carry, for Nick Frost to cross for his first ever Super Rugby try and give the side more breathing room heading into the sheds, increasing their lead to 17-6. Despite the consistent rainfall, making for a wet and fresh 16-degree night, more than 6000 supporters got out to Canberra Stadium for Saturday's game. It was the first time since pre-COVID times the Brumbies had announced the attendance during the game, with 6273 fans walking through the gates for the Super Rugby double-header against the Tahs. It was a drop from the reported 8056 in round one against the Western Force, and a long way from the glory days of the Dan Vickerman Cup crowds from earlier years. The match attracted 12,122 fans in 2019 and some 13,515 in 2018. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

