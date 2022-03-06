This is branded content.
After almost two years of navigating remote work arrangements, organisations across Australia have been preparing to return to their company office spaces once again.
This transition is likely to see both new and experienced office managers alike having to promptly get to grips with the responsibilities of their role.
Regardless of what your professional responsibilities were in lockdown, there are definitely some elements of modern office management that you may need to relearn to fit the post-pandemic landscape.
We'll be exploring the most quintessential responsibilities of office management below.
Management of office supply stock
One of the most vital responsibilities of the office manager is to ensure that the office space maintains a consistent supply of stationery, printer cartridges, and other essential supplies.
Some of these essentials can be easier to source than others, simply because generic products will do.
For items like printer cartridges, however, you'll want to ensure that your supply channels are as reliable as possible.
If you can't source your cartridges at brick and mortar retailers due to stock replenishment delays, then turn to eCommerce retailers like CartridgesDirect.
Setting up routine orders with eCommerce retailers may be a more sustainable solution for your office supply management needs, both in the sense that you'll be taking advantage of a more reliable supply chain, as well as the fact that scheduling recurrent deliveries will make this task virtually autonomous.
All you have to do is calculate how frequently your office space can deplete a set of printer cartridges, and order an extra set a week or so in advance of that depletion date.
You may find that this method of stock management will also greatly reduce the risk of printer cartridges drying out in storage before they're even used.
Layouts and seating arrangements
One element of office design that can be surprisingly impactful is the actual layout of seating and desk arrangements in your office space.
Optimal seating arrangements have consistently been a highly researched aspect of modern business practices and procedures.
Discussions are had every year in any given office space as to whether it's best to organise workers by their departments or keep desk clumps diverse, or whether you should allow workers to keep the same seat for years or revisit your arrangement on a regular basis.
If your office is returning to in-house work after many months of working from home, the immediate solution to the ever-evolving issue of optimal seating arrangements may simply be to let your employees sit where they feel most comfortable.
Allowing them this freedom may help the transition back into in-office work feel far less rigid. If you feel that productivity is lacking consistently due to high socialisation or you may feel that cliques are beginning to form, then you can revisit your seating arrangement whenever you see fit from thereon.
Human resource services
Whilst you could argue that the transition from remote work to in-office working may be most jarring for office managers over any other professional who may be sharing that office space with them, the fact of the matter is that this transition won't be entirely comfortable for any of your fellow colleagues.
This is why all office managers should ideally prepare a 'welcome back' meeting where your entire body of staff can be briefed on what is expected of them as they return to work, as well as what support services are available to them through their managerial team.
Ensure that your staff feel empowered to express their concerns and ask for what they may need, as chances are they won't be alone in their sentiments.
Focusing on encouraging employees to be their own advocates can be a great 'hack' for rediscovering the concept of human resources management and how this practice presents itself in the modern workplace.
You may not know what human resources services should be top priority upon returning to the office once more without a little healthy input from your wider team.
Branded decor and other comfortable design elements
Finally, if you're moving into a new office space or are managing a company that laid out its foundations during the pandemic itself, chances are that your office environment could do with a little branded decor.
The power of branding can be quite dynamic, as its positive impacts won't just be felt by your customer base or potential investors alone. Having a strong brand can also play a vital role in cultivating your workplace culture.
Rallying under one strong logo can feel similar to rallying beneath a national flag or sports colours. You can feel a strong sense of purpose and camaraderie in an office space that feels like it's been designed solely with your company in mind.
Invest in branded decor like rugs, wall art, and even practical elements like pen cups for desks.
Alongside ensuring that your office space maintains a strong sense of identity, incorporating wellness elements like potted plants, comfy furniture, and softer lighting will also ensure that your office presents itself as a highly work-conducive environment.
How? Because your employees will be both comfortable and confident enough to take control of their own productivity and work output.
Whether your own workplace is returning to full-time in-office work or is looking to adopt a hybrid work model as a means of encouraging full-time workers to cultivate their own work/life balance, taking the time to prep your office space for peaceful, passionate work, and optimal productivity will ensure that your career as an office manager in this post-pandemic world begins on a strong and substantial foundation.
Be sure to work with your fellow team members to make sure that your modern office space is as inclusive and inviting as it can possibly be, and will consistently provide all the physical and environmental resources that any member of your staff may require in order to thrive.