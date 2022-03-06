Retro rewind: A look back at the best 90s toys

This is branded content.
The 1990s were a vibrant and exciting time. It was an era that saw the explosion of Seattle grunge music, compact discs and the rise of the internet in homes and businesses.
It was also a period when many innovative 90s toys were launched, offering unique experiences that children of the 1990s still remember fondly to this day.
Some of the most popular toys from the 1990s include:
Nintendo gaming consoles
Emerging from the ashes of the Great Video Game Crash of 1983, Nintendo brought gaming into living rooms around the world in the 1980s with the release of the Famicom in Japan and the Nintendo Entertainment System in other regions. In the 1990s, the video game giants went to another level.
The release of the Super Nintendo on November 21 in 1990 was a seismic shift in gaming. It was the first time that arcade-quality graphics and sound were present in a home console and SNES would sell almost 50 million units globally.
Not content with that, Nintendo would also dominate the portable gaming market in an era long before smartphones and mobile gaming.
The Nintendo Game Boy and its humble grey-scale dot-matrix screen proved to be the little console that could, burying rival handheld gaming consoles like the full-colour Sega Game Gear and Atari Lynx.
It was first launched in 1989 and remained one of the hottest consoles on the market with a staggering 14-year production run during which it sold almost 120 million units.
Finally, the Nintendo 64 was released in 1996 introducing gamers to full 3D experiences, including iconic classics like Goldeneye, Super Mario 64 and Mario Kart 64.
While the Nintendo 64 was an enormous success, Sony dominated this era with the release of the inaugural PlayStation.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
While the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic books were released in the 1980s, it was during the 1990s that the 'Heroes in a Half Shell' became a global smash.
Moving away from the dark tone of the original comics, the cartoon variant of the Ninja Turtles featured more wise-cracking, pizza snacking and fun to appeal to a younger market.
It was a marketing genius and the ensuing toy line was gobbled up by kids of all ages.
You could get the four turtles themselves, their mentor Splinter, nemesis Shredder and literally hundreds of different weird and wacky characters. There was the party bus, the blimp and the Technodrome.
The Ninja Turtles became a global empire that still exists to this day, with new cartoons, movies and toy lines still being released almost 40 years after the release of the original comic book.
Troll dolls
Many people think that these zany dolls with their shocks of coloured hair were invented in the 1990s, such was their popularity.
But the original troll doll was actually released in 1959 and experienced rebirths in the 1970s and 1990s.
A series of cartoons and video games were released in the early nineties that captured the imagination of young people and tied directly in with the trend of bright and loud colours in all forms of pop culture during the 1990s.
Furby
There had been talking, robotic stuffed toys in the past. Most notably Teddy Ruxpin was a huge hit in the 1980s, requiring cassette tapes to drive the speech function.
None came close to the popularity of the Furby range that hit the scene in the late 1990s.
What made this toy so remarkable was its ability to learn. Out of the box, it spoke "Furbish" which was essentially gibberish. But your pet Furby would begin to learn English words and phrases over time, eventually becoming a lingual companion.
It was the first time a robot for the domestic market had been successful and Furby would go on to sell over 40 million units and have its speaking capabilities translated into 24 different languages.
Tamagotchi
There were no smartphones or apps in the 1990s, so handheld devices were all the rage. The Tamagotchi range (which translates from Japanese to Egg Watch in English) was one of the most unique offerings, providing a virtual pet that the user had to care for.
You start with a digital egg that hatches to reveal a cute fictional creature that was different every time. You could care for it as much as you wanted and your actions would directly impact its lifespan and personality.
Future editions of the Tamagotchi would include colour screens, cameras and other features.
The popularity of the Tamagotchi peaked in the 1990s, but they are still sold today and over 83 million virtual pets have been purchased to date.
Nerf Blasters
It is amazing how a simple tweak on an existing formula can create such dramatic change.
Water pistols and cap guns had been popular for decades before Hasbro entered the market with Nerf Blasters, simple plastic guns that fired foam projectiles.
Nerf (which stands for non-expanding recreational foam) became an overnight sensation and Nerf Wars became popular in the schoolyard and at home.
Nerf Wars even evolved into a sport played by highly dedicated Nerf fans.