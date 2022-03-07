news, latest-news,

While crocodiles are a rare site in Canberra, you might see a sharp-toothed green machine zooming around in late March. Inside the "shitbox" Hyundai Getz will be Queanbeyan residents Renee Cummings and Sarah McKenna. They are heading to Hay in NSW to begin a seven-day rally up to South Australia from March 26. 'What a Croc' will be one of around 250 cheap cars - worth $1000 or less - travelling 3200 kilometres in the Cancer Council's 2022 Shitbox Rally. The cause is particularly close to home for 30-year-old Ms Cummings, whose mother died from metastatic breast cancer when she was 10. "There's a lot of money out there to be spent on research and hopefully it can spare or prolong a few more lives," she said. Ms McKenna, 34, said cancer was a concern that had affected many Canberrans. IN OTHER NEWS: "I don't think there's many people out there that haven't been touched by cancer," she said. "My grandfather suffered from bowel cancer before he passed away and my nan was lucky enough to be a breast cancer survivor. "The main reason we're doing this is to spread awareness and hopefully raise that money for a cancer cure one day." Ms Cummings said the friends met while working at Telstra Tuggeranong about 10 years ago and said a shared sense of adventure "kept the romance alive". Ms McKenna expects the trip to be full of laughs. "I think [Renee is ] absolutely hilarious, and I can't wait to spend the whole rally time with her. And the rest of the people that we'll meet along the way as well," she said. Despite the khaki uniforms, donated by a local business, Ms McKenna has never been to the outback. "I think I'm in for a bit of shock and surprise," she laughed. Despite an initial target of $6000, the pair have raised nearly $11,000 and hope to get some more money in the coffers before heading off. "Due to COVID, [Cancer Council have] missed out on a couple of fundraising opportunities," Ms McKenna said. She thanked donors and sponsors. "We've had so many along the way, and we wouldn't have been able to raise as much as we could without everyone's help." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135763310/c5ad6485-fd2d-48bb-bec4-2a92a5e275cb.jpg/r156_299_5000_3036_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg