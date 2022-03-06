news, latest-news, cricket act, queanbeyan cricket club, glenda hall shield

Fourth-placed Queanbeyan delivered an upset on Sunday to claim Cricket ACT's Glenda Hall Shield with two wins. The side had suffered two losses during Canberra's T20 tournament, sitting in fourth heading into the shield's finals series at Phillip Oval. The top two teams of the competition, and the favourites, were knocked out in the semi-finals, with Western District and Eastlake both falling. Wests' eight-wicket loss to Queanbeyan on Sunday morning marked its first of the season. The ladder leaders' 4-112 total was reeled in by their NSW counterparts with nine balls to spare. Wests captain Claire Russell impressed with 51 not out but Stella Wilde, Alana Horsfall and Mali Vanderstoep racked up a combined 105 runs between them to thwart the hopes of the competition favourite. Later in the afternoon, Ginninderra's 4-104 proved too tricky for Eastlake, which fell for 95 in the 19th over in the other semi-final. Jessica Galeano (34 not out) played the biggest role with the bat for Ginninderra and when Eastlake slumped to 5-35 in its chase, the match was as good as over. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: After a short break, Ginninderra had to regroup for the final. Queanbeyan stepped up to the crease first and its 6-125 proved enough in a comfortable 39-run win. Horsfall (39 off 51) and Wilde (35 off 40) set up Queabeyan's innings before both were run-out. Galeano started her side's innings off strongly with 24 runs off 31 balls before Ginninderra collapsed to be 7-58, before three batters were sent packing for ducks as the side fell for 86. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/98929dec-c9b9-4dde-86f0-19a5b317b321.jpg/r3_309_4350_2765_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg