Cape Street in Dickson has been closed due to a 'HAZMAT incident', Emergency Services ACT has said. ACT Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene following reports of a smell of gas in the area. "Investigations are underway and Cape Street will remain closed for some time," the ESA said. "Please avoid the area." Cape Street is home to many Dickson restaurants and pubs, including Dickson Dumpling House, Pattysmiths, Dickson Dominoes and Alara's Turkish Pide Grill House. It is also very close to The Tradie's Dickson, which is located on the corner of Cape Street and Badham Street, Dickson. More to come.

